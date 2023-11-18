Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesChetak vs Dominar 250

Bajaj Chetak vs Bajaj Dominar 250

In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Dominar 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
Urbane
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
3800 W-
Motor IP Rating
67-
Max Torque
16 Nm23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.75 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0001,97,139
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,0001,70,720
RTO
013,988
Insurance
010,291
Accessories Charges
02,140
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1494,237

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke will make their way to the US from Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility
    Made-in-India 2024 KTM 390 Duke & 250 Duke to be launched in the US
    18 Nov 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
    23 Nov 2023
    The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane packs more range but a lower top speed and drum brakes on both wheels. It gets an optional 'Tecpac' with more features
    2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane launched with upgrades, priced from 1.15 lakh
    2 Dec 2023
    From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
    5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
    29 Jul 2021
    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
    28 Oct 2021
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     