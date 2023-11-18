In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Dominar 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Dominar 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Dominar 250 engine makes power & torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less