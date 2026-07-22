In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Avenger 220 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenger 220 Street engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Chetak vs Avenger 220 Street Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Avenger 220 street
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|220 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-