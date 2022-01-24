In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS