Bajaj Avenger Street 160 vs Vida V1

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
BS6
₹93,677*
*Ex-showroom price
V1
Vida V1
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
60.7 mm-
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
160 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,1141,08,457
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,3391,02,900
RTO
8,6780
Insurance
8,9575,557
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6672,331

