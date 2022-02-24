In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS