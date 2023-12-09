In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at Rs 93,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs 63,338 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 engine makes power and torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 50.77 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less