Bajaj Avenger Street 160 vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
BS6
₹93,677*
*Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet, Multiple - Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooledSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,11478,107
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,33966,895
RTO
8,6785,351
Insurance
8,9575,861
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6671,678

