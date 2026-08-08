In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS