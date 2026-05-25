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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Jupiter 125

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 [2019-2025] Jupiter 125
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 78,100
Mileage47.2 kmpl57.27 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc124.8 cc
Power15 PS PS8.15 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.1 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm163 mm
Length
2210 mm1852 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg108 kg
Height
1070 mm1168 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm765 mm
Width
806 mm681 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
585 km-
Max Speed
105 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooledSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateCVT-Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,06090,380
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,56978,100
RTO
8,9256,248
Insurance
10,5666,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8161,942

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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