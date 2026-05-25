In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|7.88 PS PS