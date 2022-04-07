|Max Power
|15 PS @ 8500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|60.7 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|140 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Displacement
|160 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|58 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Yes
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹1,24,114
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,04,339
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹8,678
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹8,957
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,667
|₹2,166