Bajaj Avenger Street 160 vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
BS6
₹93,677*
*Ex-showroom price
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm56 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,1141,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,3391,26,500
RTO
8,67813,626
Insurance
8,9578,664
Accessories Charges
2,140200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6673,202

