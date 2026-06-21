In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS