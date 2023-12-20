Saved Articles

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
BS6
₹93,677*
*Ex-showroom price
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
Drum - Alloy Wheel
₹79,899*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160 cc124 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,11494,875
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,33979,899
RTO
8,6788,643
Insurance
8,9576,333
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6672,039

