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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs RV400

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 [2019-2025] Rv400
BrandBajajRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage47.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity160 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
169 mm215 mm
Length
2210 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg108 kg
Height
1070 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm814 mm
Width
806 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
585 km150 km
Max Speed
105 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
60.7 mm-
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0601,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,5691,39,950
RTO
8,9250
Insurance
10,5665,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8163,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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