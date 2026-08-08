In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs ETrance Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Etrance neo
|Brand
|Bajaj
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 79,699
|Range
|-
|85-171 km/charge
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours