In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Epluto engine makes power & torque 300 w W & 60 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Epluto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Epluto
|Brand
|Bajaj
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 71,999
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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