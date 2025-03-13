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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs S1 Air

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Ola Electric S1 Air

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, S1 Air engine makes power & torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs S1 Air Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 [2019-2025] S1 air
BrandBajajOla Electric
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 89,999
Range-151 km/charge
Mileage47.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity160 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours

Filters
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
169 mm165 mm
Length
2210 mm1859 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1359 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg99 kg
Height
1070 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm792 mm
Width
806 mm712 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
585 km151 km
Max Speed
105 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm8500 W
Stroke
60.7 mm-
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
58 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberTwin Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,06094,071
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,56989,999
RTO
8,9250
Insurance
10,5664,072
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8162,021
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

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