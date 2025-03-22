hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesAvenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs S1

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Ola Electric S1

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 [2019-2025] S1
BrandBajajOla Electric
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range-128-181 km/charge
Mileage47.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.97 kWh
Engine Capacity160 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm
Length
2210 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg
Height
1070 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm
Width
806 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front:-110 / 70 - 12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
585 km
Max Speed
105 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
60.7 mm-
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
58 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushSingle Fork
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberMono Shock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Analogue-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0601,22,099
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,5691,10,149
RTO
8,9258,811
Insurance
10,5663,139
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8162,624

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Gen 3 electric scooters from Ola Electric come in 8 variations.
Ola S1 Gen 3 electric scooter deliveries begin
22 Mar 2025
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, March 22: Hero Xpulse 210 review, Aston Martin Vanquish launched, Ola S1 Gen 3 delivery begins & more…
23 Mar 2025
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
The Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh debuts with an 11 kW motor, 125 kmph top speed, and brake-by-wire techThe Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh debuts with an 11 kW motor, 125 kmph top speed, and brake-by-wire tech
Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh launched at 1.29 lakh with 320 km range
13 Apr 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
28 Dec 2022
The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
15 Nov 2021
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers