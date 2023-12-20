Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAvenger Street 160 vs S1

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 vs Ola Electric S1

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
BS6
₹93,677*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1
Ola Electric S1
STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
60.7 mm-
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,11490,994
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,33985,099
RTO
8,6780
Insurance
8,9575,895
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6671,955

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1null | Electric | Automatic85.1 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Vida V1null | Electric | Automatic1.03 - 1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 vs V1

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is inspired by the Lamborghini Huracán STO
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini teased, is brand's most expensive motorcycle
    20 Dec 2023
    India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
    India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
    12 Dec 2023
    Ola Electric is all set to roll out 4 lakh scooters from its facility. The EV maker currently leads the electric two-wheeler segment in India.
    Ola Electric gears up for major milestone of producing four lakh electric scooters in two years
    22 Dec 2023
    The Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro Gen2 get benefits including an upgrade bonus as well as a five-year battery promise
    Ola Electric rolls out last year-end offers on S1 Air, S1 Pro between Dec 15-17
    16 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
    Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
    11 Nov 2022
    Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
    Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
    28 Dec 2022
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     