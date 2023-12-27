In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at 93,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 engine makes power and torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Odysse Electric Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours. The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 50.77 kmpl. Odysse Electric Hawk has a range of up to 70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less