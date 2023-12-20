In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at 93,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at 88,166 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 engine makes power and torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 50.77 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less