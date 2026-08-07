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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs XGT Classic

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Komaki XGT Classic

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Komaki XGT Classic choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT Classic Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. XGT Classic has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs XGT Classic Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 [2019-2025] Xgt classic
BrandBajajKomaki
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.09 Lakhs
Range-80-90 km/charge
Mileage47.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2.1 kWh
Engine Capacity160 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

Filters
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XGT Classic
Komaki XGT Classic
STD
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
169 mm-
Length
2210 mm1820 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1820 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg-
Height
1070 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm-
Width
806 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
585 km80-90 km
Max Speed
105 kmph25 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
60.7 mm-
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
160 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bush-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0601,12,864
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,5691,08,636
RTO
8,9250
Insurance
10,5664,228
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8162,425

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