In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Komaki LY choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki LY Price starts at Rs. 78,000 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. LY has a range of up to 80-200 km/charge.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs LY Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Ly
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 78,000
|Range
|-
|80-200 km/charge
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 55 Minutes