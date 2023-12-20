Saved Articles

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 vs Kawasaki W175

In 2024 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
BS6
₹93,677*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm52.4 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc177 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooledAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm65.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
On-Road Price
1,24,1141,56,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,3391,35,000
RTO
8,67810,800
Insurance
8,95710,960
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
2,6673,369

