In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Lyf
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|-
|75-125 km/charge
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 45 Minutes