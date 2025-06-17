In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 89,748
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|63 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS