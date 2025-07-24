hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesAvenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Shine 100

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 [2019-2025] Shine 100
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 63,191
Mileage47.2 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc98.98 cc
Power15 PS PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L9 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm168 mm
Length
2210 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1245 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg99 kg
Height
1070 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm786 mm
Width
806 mm754 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
585 km-
Max Speed
105 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm57.049 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc98.98 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm47 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberTwin
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,06075,330
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,56963,191
RTO
8,9255,555
Insurance
10,5666,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8161,619
Expert Rating
-

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

With the new Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is aiming to deepening its presence in the 100cc and the 125cc motorcycle market. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
Shine 100 DX and CB125 Hornet fuel Honda’s renewed focus on mass motorcycle market
24 Jul 2025
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet in India, aiming to strengthen its presence in the 100cc and 125cc motorcycle market.
Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX launched, prices start at 74,959
1 Aug 2025
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
On first glance, both motorcycles sport the same fundamental silhouette and commuter-oriented proportions. The DX variant, however, receives a few updates to take its visual presentation up a notch.
Honda Shine 100 DX vs Honda Shine 100: Is the extra 6,000 worth it?
4 Aug 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers