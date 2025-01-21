In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Livo
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 81,651
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|8.79 PS PS