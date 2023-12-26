In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at Rs 93,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Avenger Street 160 engine makes power and torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours.
The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 50.77 kmpl.
The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less