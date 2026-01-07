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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Dio

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Honda Dio

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Dio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 [2019-2025] Dio
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 68,846
Mileage47.2 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc109.51 cc
Power15 PS PS7.95 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm160 mm
Length
2210 mm1808 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg103 kg
Height
1070 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm765 mm
Width
806 mm723 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
585 km254.4 km
Max Speed
105 kmph83 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm47 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberUnit Swing
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,06081,544
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,56968,846
RTO
8,9256,008
Insurance
10,5666,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8161,752

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