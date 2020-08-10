Saved Articles

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
BS6
₹93,677*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooledFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,11487,852
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,33975,347
RTO
8,6786,528
Insurance
8,9575,977
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6671,888

