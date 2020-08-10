In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at Rs 93,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs 75,347 (ex-showroom price).
Avenger Street 160 engine makes power and torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours.
Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours.
The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 50.77 kmpl.
The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less