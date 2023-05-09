In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|7.84 PS PS