Bajaj Avenger Street 160 vs Hero Electric Optima Li

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
BS6
₹93,677*
*Ex-showroom price
Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
60.7 mm-
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
160 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,11461,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,33961,990
RTO
8,6780
Insurance
8,9570
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6671,332

