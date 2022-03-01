In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Hero Electric Eddy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Eddy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Eddy
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 72,000
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.54 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.