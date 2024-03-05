In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS