In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at Rs 93,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 engine makes power and torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 50.77 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.