Bajaj Avenger Street 160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
BS6
₹93,677*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm47 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm14.6 Nm @6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc163 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir/Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm66.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,1141,49,658
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,3391,27,300
RTO
8,67811,684
Insurance
8,95710,674
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6673,216

