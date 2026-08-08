In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|49.01 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|199 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm