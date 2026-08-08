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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023]

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 [2019-2025] Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage47.2 kmpl49.01 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc199 cc
Power15 PS PS18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm

Filters
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm220 mm
Length
2210 mm2222 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1410 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg157 kg
Height
1070 mm1258 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm823 mm
Width
806 mm850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
585 km-
Max Speed
105 kmph-
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc199.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooledOil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMulti plate wet clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm66.5 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber10 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Analogue-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0601,42,238
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,5691,20,800
RTO
8,9259,964
Insurance
10,5669,569
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8163,057

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