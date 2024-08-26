In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Xoom 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Xoom 110
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 72,351
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|53.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS