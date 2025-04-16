In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 80,848
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS