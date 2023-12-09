In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at Rs 93,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price).
Avenger Street 160 engine makes power and torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours.
The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 50.77 kmpl.
The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl.
