In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Splendor plus xtec
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 91,952
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|73 to 73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS