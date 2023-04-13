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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Splendor Plus XTEC

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 [2019-2025] Splendor plus xtec
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 91,952
Mileage47.2 kmpl73 to 73 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc97.2 cc
Power15 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Drum
₹91,952*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L9.8 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm165 mm
Length
2210 mm2000 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1236 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg112 kg
Height
1070 mm1052 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm785 mm
Width
806 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
585 km588 km
Max Speed
105 kmph87 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm49.5 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc97.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooledAir Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMultiplate Wet Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm50 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushSwingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,06090,568
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,56977,428
RTO
8,9256,494
Insurance
10,5666,646
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8161,946

Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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