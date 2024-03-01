In 2024 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at Rs. 93,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price).
Avenger Street 160 engine makes power and torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours.
Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours.
The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 47.2 kmpl.
The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 vs Pleasure Plus Comparison