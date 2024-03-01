In 2024 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at Rs. 93,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 engine makes power and torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Avenger Street 160 vs Pleasure Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 Pleasure plus Brand Bajaj Hero Price ₹ 93,677 ₹ 70,838 Mileage 47.2 kmpl 50.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 160 cc 110.9 cc Power 15 PS @ 8500 rpm PS 8.1 PS PS