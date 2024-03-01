Saved Articles

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 vs Hero Pleasure Plus

In 2024 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Avenger Street 160 vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 Pleasure plus
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 93,677₹ 70,838
Mileage47.2 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc110.9 cc
Power15 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.1 PS PS
Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
BS6
₹93,677*
*Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹70,838*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm56.5 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160 cc110.9 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateDry Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooledAir cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,11482,557
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,33970,838
RTO
8,6785,667
Insurance
8,9576,052
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6671,774

