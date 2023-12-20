In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at Rs 93,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs 65,740 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 engine makes power and torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 50.77 kmpl. The Passion Pro mileage is around 70 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less