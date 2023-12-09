Saved Articles

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 vs Hero Passion Plus

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
BS6
₹93,677*
*Ex-showroom price
Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,301*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm49.5 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualConstant mesh, 4 speed
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
160 cc97.2 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet multi plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooledAir cooled, 4 stroke
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf (with i3S) & Kick
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 SpeedYes
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
58 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,11484,579
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,33976,301
RTO
8,6786,104
Insurance
8,9572,174
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6671,817

