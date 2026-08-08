In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 62,750
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS