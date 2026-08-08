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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Destini Prime

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Hero Destini Prime

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Destini Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 [2019-2025] Destini prime
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 69,430
Mileage47.2 kmpl56 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc124.6 cc
Power15 PS PS9.09 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Destini Prime
Hero Destini Prime
STD
₹69,430*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5 l
Ground Clearance
169 mm155 mm
Length
2210 mm1809 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1245 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg115 kg
Height
1070 mm1154 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm778 mm
Width
806 mm729 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
585 km225 km
Max Speed
105 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160 cc124.6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooledAir Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet MultiplateDry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 SpeedVariomatic Drive
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm52.4 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberSingle Coil Spring Hydraulic type
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,06081,778
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,56969,430
RTO
8,9255,854
Insurance
10,5666,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8161,757

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