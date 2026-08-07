In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or GT Force One Plus Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs One Plus Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|One plus pro
|Brand
|Bajaj
|GT Force
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 76,555
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.