In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at 93,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 engine makes power and torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Gravton Quanta engine makes power & torque 4 KW & 180 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 50.77 kmpl. Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less