In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Karbon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Karbon
|Brand
|Bajaj
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 65,000
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|null cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|374 W