In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Glyde Plus engine makes power & torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Glyde Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Glyde plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 92,000
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|52 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|40 min