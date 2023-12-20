In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or BGauss B8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or BGauss B8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at 93,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 engine makes power and torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, B8 engine makes power & torque 1900 W & 94.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 50.77 kmpl. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less