In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or BattRE Electric Mobility Storie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. Storie has a range of up to 132 km/charge.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Storie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Storie
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 99,999
|Range
|-
|132 km/charge
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-