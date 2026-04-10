In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Pulsar 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Pulsar 180
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|42.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|178 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm